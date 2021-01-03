StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. BidaskClub downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in StarTek by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.96. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

