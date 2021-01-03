STASIS EURO Achieves Market Cap of $39.24 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKCoin, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $39.24 million and $1.69 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, HitBTC, IDCM, DSX, Tokens.net, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.