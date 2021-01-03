Steem Dollars Hits One Day Volume of $11.38 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00008305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and $11.38 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,431.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.01192494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053399 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002721 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00210340 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,926,373 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

