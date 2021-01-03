Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $4,415,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 39.1% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 245,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.