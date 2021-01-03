STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several brokerages have commented on STM. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 927,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,039. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.