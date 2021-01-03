Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $44.16 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001443 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

