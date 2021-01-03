Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 839,452 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 429.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 191,515 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $500.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TPCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

