Strs Ohio Sells 5,511 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AMERCO by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMERCO by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMERCO by 672.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $453.96 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $460.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.