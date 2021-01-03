Strs Ohio Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capri by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

