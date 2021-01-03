Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $947.76 or 0.02851363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,836,121 coins and its circulating supply is 302,531,687 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

