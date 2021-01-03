sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. sUSD has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00170976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00508352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019129 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003347 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.