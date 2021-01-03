Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SWDBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.