SwftCoin Trading Up 38% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00253095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.99 or 0.01953709 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

