Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.51 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and $25.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00166202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00510070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00274975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

