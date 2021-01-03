Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.60. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 18,503 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

