SwissBorg One Day Volume Reaches $6.18 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 5% against the dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $263.11 million and $6.18 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00274029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.99 or 0.02088384 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

