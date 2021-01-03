Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0197

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Switch has a market capitalization of $238,892.57 and approximately $294,335.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00034665 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001535 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004222 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

