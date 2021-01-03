Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.59.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. 645,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

