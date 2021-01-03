Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $57.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.63 million and the highest is $57.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $57.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 139,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $70.18.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

