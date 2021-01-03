Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $6.32, $7.20 and $45.75.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00248900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.70 or 0.01930146 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

