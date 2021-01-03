Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post sales of $74.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.71 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. Talend posted sales of $66.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.20 million to $283.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.67 million, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $317.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TLND stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $38.34. 425,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

