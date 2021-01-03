TCASH (TCASH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,378.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, TCASH has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $115,412.46 and $120,378.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004708 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001483 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004402 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

