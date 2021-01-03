Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Team alerts:

In related news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Team by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Team by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Team has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $333.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Team will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.