TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

