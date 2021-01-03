Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.80 Million

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $686.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.90 million to $689.80 million. Teleflex posted sales of $680.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.36.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.57. 107,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.95. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $412.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.