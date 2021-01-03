Tellor Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $17.99 or 0.00055355 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $29.31 million and $26.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00163658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00504061 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00271205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018487 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,714,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,629,066 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

