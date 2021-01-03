The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Shares of BK opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

