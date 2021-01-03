The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Receives C$67.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TSE:BNS traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,722. The stock has a market cap of C$83.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$74.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.64.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

