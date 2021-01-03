The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $863.45.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $994.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $950.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.89. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total value of $9,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,380. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.