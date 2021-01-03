The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered The Home Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.27 and a 200-day moving average of $270.45. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.