The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Shares Down 1.7%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) shares were down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 16,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.54% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.