The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). Approximately 22,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 34,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £130.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.21.

Get The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

In other The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) news, insider Rachel Neaman acquired 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000.50 ($3,920.17). Also, insider Oliver James Rigby acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,985.49 ($3,900.56).

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) Company Profile (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.