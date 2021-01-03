The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,919. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,740,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,958,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,026 shares of company stock worth $9,919,049 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the second quarter worth $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

