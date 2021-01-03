The Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 4.2% Higher

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.70 and last traded at $142.70. 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.06.

About The Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and mineral properties management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working interests in 22.52 net gas wells; and 25.59 net oil wells located in 7,732 net producing acres.

