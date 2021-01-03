The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $77.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 843,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 276,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,870. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

