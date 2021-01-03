Theta Fuel Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $183.45 million and $23.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00233523 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

