Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Thryv in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,555.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,356 shares of company stock worth $1,785,519.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.