Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.77.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,087 shares in the company, valued at $59,724,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 32.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Tilray by 62.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

