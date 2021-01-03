Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.30 million and the lowest is $281.29 million. Titan International posted sales of $301.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

TWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

