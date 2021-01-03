Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $61,217.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00246914 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.10 or 0.01894261 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

