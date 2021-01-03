Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

TMTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TMTNF stock remained flat at $$70.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

