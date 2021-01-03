Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

TOU stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.16. The company had a trading volume of 785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,660. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$19.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares in the company, valued at C$162,057,902. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$310,696.20. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $885,693.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

