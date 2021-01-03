TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $25,295.01 and $9,608.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00027586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00500789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018299 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

