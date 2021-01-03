Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

TREC opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

