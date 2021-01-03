TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of TBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. 102,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $662.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.
In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,634,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.