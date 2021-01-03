TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. 102,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $662.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,634,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

