TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.