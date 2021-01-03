Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $62,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,384 shares of company stock worth $29,038,298. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $432,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 501.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 77,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

