Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $7.47 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $7.47 million and $39,112.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

