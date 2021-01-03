UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $32,164.45 and $19.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 121.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002421 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

