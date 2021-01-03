Unify (UNIFY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,486.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Unify has a total market capitalization of $40,805.77 and $10,486.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00426539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 84.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.